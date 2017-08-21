The triple play turkey mixture will help you make three separate meals with just a few alterations or additions to the blend.

Gather ingredients

•

6 pounds ground turkey

•. 1-1/2 cup breadcrumbs

4 eggs

•

1 cup half and half or milk

•

2 tablespoon mustard

•

2 tablespoon dried parsley or 4 TBSP fresh

•

2 teaspoon minced garlic

•

2 teaspoon salt

•

1 teaspoon pepper

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined, but don’t overmix.

Divide into 3 equal parts.

_______________________________________________________

# 1-TURKEY MEATBALLS

For meatballs, add 1 tsp dried Italian seasonings and 1/4 cup Romano or Parmesan cheese.

One jar of marinara or BBQ sauce to add after cooking.

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees.

Line 2-3 baking sheets with foil and parchment paper – spray with cooking spray.

Scoop with a small scoop or use a tablespoon and form into balls with your hand.

Place turkey meatballs on baking sheets and bake for 15-20 minutes or until cooked through.

Cool thoroughly and place in zip top bags and freeze until needed.

Tip: I like to put the meatballs in barbecue sauce and serve as an appetizer or as an entrée with mashed potatoes or a meal with pasta sauce. You can also make a cream sauce and make it Swedish meatball style. The options are endless!

_______________________________________________________

#2-Stuffed zucchini and Peppers

•

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

2 zucchini and 2 peppers

Add 1 tsp herbs de Provence to mixture

•

Lightly drizzle the olive oil into a 13 by 9 by 2-inch baking sheet or pan.

•

Using a melon baller or spoon, carefully scrape out the seeds and inner flesh from the zucchini, leaving 1/8-inch-thick shells. Be careful not to pierce through the skin. Fill the zucchini and pepper halves with the turkey mixture, dividing equally and mounding slightly.

Cut 2 peppers in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds and membranes. Arrange the stuffed vegetables in the baking dish.

Pour the marinara sauce over the stuffed vegetables.

•

Bake uncovered until the vegetables are tender and beginning to brown and a thermometer inserted into the filling registers 165 degrees F, about 45 minutes.Add mozzarella if desired and pop back into oven for 5 minutes or until cheese melts

Transfer the stuffed vegetables to a platter and serve

_________________________________________________

#3-MEATLOAF

Use 2 pounds of mixture, adding a package of French onion soup mix, 1/2

(divided) ketchup ( 1/4 cup in mix and 1/4 cup on top of loaf)

Add a few shakes of Worcestershire plus Parmesan on top

Place in sprayed loaf pan or bundt pan and bake for 55 minutes at 350 degrees.

Talking points:

With summer winding down and school back in session

next week, the routine of daily life falls back in place! Options

for smart, quick, well-planned and family friendly meals

are a high priority!

b.) Meatloaf is a family favorite and you can bake it in

Muffin tins, loaf pan or bundt pan and serve it

with green beans and mashed potatoes with leftovers for meatloaf sandwiches.

c.) Since summer produce is still readily available,

Stuffed Peppers and Zucchini Boats topped with tomato

Sauce and mozzarella are fresh, healthy and delicious!

