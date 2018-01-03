WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

True Crafted Pizza

The huge catering truck that serves more than just pizza

WCNC 1:03 PM. EST January 03, 2018

www.truepizza.com

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories