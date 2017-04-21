Tuna and Kale

Seared Tuna with Lemony Kale

(2 portions)



2 (5oz) tuna steaks

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground pepper

1/8 tsp freshly ground fennel seed

2 oz olive or coconut oil for searing

Heat pan to high heat. Add oil. Season tuna steaks, and then add to hot pan. Lower heat to medium high, and cook tuna for 4-5 minutes per side.

Lemony Kale

(best to prepare lemon/kale marinating part overnight, so plan ahead if possible!)



2 cups chopped or baby kale (dinosaur kale - the tougher kind, takes longer than Russian kale

- the leafier kind) juice of 1 lemon

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 carrot, peeled and grated

1/8 tsp black pepper

1 oz extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup toasted whole or slivered almonds

The day before you want to serve, wash the kale thoroughly, and chop if bigger leaves. In a ziplock bag, combine the kale, lemon juice and salt. Put in refrigerator, shaking at least twice & leave overnight. When ready to serve, combine the lemony marinated kale with grated carrot, extra virgin olive oil, pepper and almonds. Serve right away, so the almonds don't get soggy.



© 2017 WCNC.COM