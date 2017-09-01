Close Ultimate Bridal Showcase features many NC vendors It's a must-do event for brides-to-be WCNC 12:50 PM. EDT September 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST To pre-register for The Ultimate Bridal Showcase visit www.eventbrite.comIt’s Sunday, Sept. 3rd at the Hilton Garden Inn in Concord from 2-6pm. www.mdbridal.comwww.lakenormancatering.comwww.corwincupcakery.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wet and stormy Friday Gas shortage causes panic Severe weather update Friday Double homicide suspect arrested Mailman shot while on job, suspect still on loose RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect Cime concerns near Bank of America Stadium Teens Charged After Burning Dogs Mom loses 2 daughters in 1 week Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen More Stories Charlotte tornado threat increased for Friday Aug 29, 2017, 11:11 a.m. CMPD: Over 4 lbs of marijuana, 7 weapons found in… Sep. 1, 2017, 2:28 p.m. Two arrests made in Hickory double murder Sep. 1, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
