Close Understanding your 401(k) Jim Heafner from Heafner finial explains WCNC 1:06 PM. EDT August 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Call 704-552-1230 or visit www.youlljustknow.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mother dies of protein overdose The difference in 98% and 100% totality during the solar eclipse Teens busted for underage drinking Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse Trump, Governor Cooper, and NC's Confederate Monuments Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest New apps put police and parents on alert Armed carjackings on the rise: What to do Man suspected of carjacking may have drowned Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse More Stories 25-yr-old mom killed by protein overdose from… Aug 15, 2017, 11:25 p.m. 5 missing after Army helicopter goes down off Hawaii Aug 16, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Cooper says confederate monuments 'should come down' Aug 15, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs