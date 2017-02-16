Vacherin Dessert

Vacherin le Calabash

Ingredients

For the creamy basil

· 4 gelatine leaves

· 20g / 0.71oz fresh basil

· 190g / 6.42fl oz cream

· 190g / 6.42fl oz milk

· 115g / 4.06oz egg yolks

· 75g / 2.65oz sugar

For the raspberry mousse

3 egg yolks

150g / 5.29oz caster sugar

175g / 6.17oz blackberry puree

2 ½ gelatine leaves

350ml / 12.35fl oz double cream

For the raspberry jelly

225g / 7.94oz blackberry coulis

27g / 0.95oz caster sugar

2 gelatine leaves

For the raspberry sorbet

· 250ml / 8.45fl oz raspberry coulis

· 120ml / 4.06fl oz stock syrup/ 50ml / 1.69fl oz raspberry liqueur

For the meringue

· 90g /3.17oz egg whites

· 75g / 2.65oz caster sugar

· 10g / 0.35oz fécule

· 75g / 2.65oz icing sugar

Method

For the creamy basil

1. Soften the gelatine in cold water. Infuse the basil leaves with the cream and milk by heating gently.

2. Bring the mixture almost to the boil.

3. Whisk the egg yellows and the sugar until pale, then pour over the hot cream.

4. Heat to 85°C stirring continuously with a spatula. Add the gelatin. Continue to mix until you obtain a smooth cream. Leave for 4 hours.

For the raspberry mousse

Stir yolks, sugar and puree in bain marie and cook till 84ºc Add gelatine and whisk cool Mix lightly whisked cream with mixture Place in desired mould and set for at least 4 hours

For the raspberry jelly

Soak gelatine in cold water to soften. Boil coulis and sugar together to dissolve sugar and remove from the heat. Add gelatine and stir to dissolve and incorporate, when cool pour a thin layer over the mousse.

For the raspberry sorbet

1. Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl, and then churn in an ice cream machine until mixture achieves a sorbet consistency.

2. Transfer the sorbet to a plastic container. Cover with baking paper, expelling the air to ensure that very few ice crystals form on top of the sorbet.

For the meringue

1. Froth the egg whites slightly. Mix the caster sugar and the fécule, then pour onto the frothed egg whites.

2. Stop beating once you obtain smooth texture, fold in the icing sugar with a spatula.

3. Using a piping bag, create balls of 4cm and smaller ones for the final decoration.

4. Cook for about 20 minutes at 120°C. Take them out straight away and place them onto a cold tray.

For the assembling

1. Place a circle of genoise onto a dessert plate.

2. Unmould the raspberry mousse and place onto the circle of genoise.

3. Place 5 meringues upside down

4. Arrange 7 raspberries and using a fine piping bag fill the center of each raspberry with basil cream.

5. Place a ball of sorbet and with a piping bag garnish the plate with the basil cream.

