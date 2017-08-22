Vietnamese summer roll

www.communityculinary.org

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

24 medium shrimp (about 1 pound), peeled and deveined, cooked then split in half

4 ounces dried rice stick noodles or rice vermicelli, reconstituted, room temperature

16 round rice paper wrappers

1 cup julienne carrots

1 cup julienne daikon

1 cup julienne cucuumbers

1 bunch medium fresh mint leaves

1 bunch Thai basil

1 bunch cilantro

1 head Bibb lettuce, half chiffonade

Fill a large mixing bowl with warm water – not hot. Dip a rice paper sheet in the water and take it out immediately – do not oversoak! Lay the paper down on your work surface. Add a pinch of the chiffonade lettuce, a little bit of each of the herbs, a little bit of each vegetable. Put down three pieces of shrimp and wrap it like a burrito. Pull back slightly on the wrapper as you roll it into keep the filling compact. Set the completed roll on your serving platter. Keep completed rolls covered with a damp cloth or towel to keep the skins from drying out.

Peanut Sauce

3/4 cup natural-style creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup plus plus more as needed

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice (from about 1 1/2 medium limes)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 teaspoons chile-garlic paste

1 medium garlic clove, mashed to a paste

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Adjust to desired consistency by adding more water. Chefs hint: heat the water before adding, it will help soften the peanut butter to make the mixing easier.

