Vietnamese summer roll

Vietnamese Summer Rolls
24 medium shrimp (about 1 pound), peeled and deveined, cooked then split in half
4 ounces dried rice stick noodles or rice vermicelli, reconstituted, room temperature
16 round rice paper wrappers
1 cup julienne carrots
1 cup julienne daikon
1 cup julienne cucuumbers
1 bunch medium fresh mint leaves
1 bunch Thai basil
1 bunch cilantro
1 head Bibb lettuce, half chiffonade
Fill a large mixing bowl with warm water – not hot. Dip a rice paper sheet in the water and take it out immediately – do not oversoak! Lay the paper down on your work surface. Add a pinch of the chiffonade lettuce, a little bit of each of the herbs, a little bit of each vegetable. Put down three pieces of shrimp and wrap it like a burrito. Pull back slightly on the wrapper as you roll it into keep the filling compact. Set the completed roll on your serving platter. Keep completed rolls covered with a damp cloth or towel to keep the skins from drying out.
Peanut Sauce
3/4 cup natural-style creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup plus plus more as needed
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice (from about 1 1/2 medium limes)
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 teaspoons chile-garlic paste
1 medium garlic clove, mashed to a paste
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Adjust to desired consistency by adding more water. Chefs hint: heat the water before adding, it will help soften the peanut butter to make the mixing easier.
