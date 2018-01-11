WCNC
Close

Voci Plastic Surgery shares information about breast augmentation

See the before and after pictures of some clients

WCNC 12:52 PM. EST January 11, 2018

Voci Plastic Surgery

704-333-8300

www.vociplasticsurgery.com

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories