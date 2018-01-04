WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Ways to save in 2018

Jenny Martin has money saving goals for you.

WCNC 1:02 PM. EST January 04, 2018

www.southernsavers.com

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories