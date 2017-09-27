WCNC
Close

Ways to tell if a car has been flooded

Thousands of cars were damaged by flooding during the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida they may end up on the market so you need to know what to look for.

WCNC 2:23 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

 

Call Stainback auto 704-522-1365

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories