WCNC
Close

Weight loss and body balancing program helps people in Charlotte lose weight

See the other health benefits they're feeling too at the Charlotte Health Center

WCNC 12:57 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

Charlotte Health Center 704-343-6101

www.theweightmustgo.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories