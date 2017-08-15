WCNC
Close

What age is a good age for your child to say home alone?

Charlotte Parent editor Michele Huggins has some questions for you to ask.

WCNC 12:43 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

www.charlotteparent.com  

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories