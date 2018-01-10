Close What the new tax overhaul means to you Jim Heafner, President of Heafner Financial, breaks down the tax overhaul WCNC 12:39 PM. EST January 10, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Heafner Financial704-552-1230www.youlljustknow.com © 2018 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What you need to know about the flu Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte String of robberies in South End community Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting Active shooter training in the wake of attack More Stories Teens charged in shooting of 15-year-old in Rock Hill Jan 10, 2018, 10:34 a.m. Greg Olsen, wife to donate $15,000 to Levine… Jan 10, 2018, 12:27 p.m. Six years later, driver charged in deadly hit and run Jan 10, 2018, 12:40 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs