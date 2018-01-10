WCNC
Close

What the new tax overhaul means to you

Jim Heafner, President of Heafner Financial, breaks down the tax overhaul

WCNC 12:39 PM. EST January 10, 2018

Heafner Financial

704-552-1230

www.youlljustknow.com

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories