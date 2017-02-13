WCNC
Close

What you may not know about mutual funds

Guest is Chris Hobart

WCNC 12:46 PM. EST February 13, 2017

Call Hobart Financial 704-553-0123

www.hobartfinancialgroup.com

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories