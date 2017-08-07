Close What you need to know about financial planning Chris Hobart, President of Hobart Financial, says it's more than just investing WCNC 1:03 PM. EDT August 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Call Hobart Financial704-553-0123www.HobartFinancialGroup.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 2 dead after car hit tree Family members: Boy was on meds, had sleepwalking issues A solar eclipse explained Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral 3 churches targeted by thieves overnight Rescue crews searching for man in the water Va. boy writes to Trump, the response lands him a job Nampa twins featured in national video PGA Championship pro shop opens Man hurt in west Charlotte shooting, police say More Stories CMPD: Man injured during shooting along Beatties Ford Rd Aug. 7, 2017, 4:18 a.m. Five things spectators need to know for the PGA Championship Aug. 4, 2017, 7:43 a.m. Rescue crews called to possible drowning in Iredell County Aug. 6, 2017, 8:10 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs