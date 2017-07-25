Close What's new for restaurant week! Choose from more than 100 places to eat WCNC 12:53 PM. EDT July 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.charlotterestaurantweek.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child BB gum homeowner in hot water Iredell County man arrested on sexual assault charges Gun used in Promenade shopping center robbery How to enjoy Spectrum service and avoid the extra fees Protesters show up at city council meeting Teen shot, injured in southeast Charlotte WATCH: Charlotte man's southern staple makes top three for Lay's new flavor contest Gaston County woman accused of hiring hitman Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family More Stories Teen seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting Jul 25, 2017, 4:28 a.m. Teen suspect arrested after jumping onto moving… Jul 25, 2017, 11:48 a.m. Panthers report to Wofford for training camp Jul 25, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs