WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Whiten teeth in minutes with Powerswabs

No messy trays or visits to the dentists

WCNC 1:50 PM. EST December 22, 2017

To order Powerswabs call 1- 800-665-7152 or visit www.powerswabs.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories