WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Why dogs have dry, itchy skin and how to help

Veterinarian Dr. Jim Dobies share symptoms and cures for your dog

WCNC 12:54 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

www.urgentvet.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories