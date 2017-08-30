WCNC
Close

Why kids need to read real paper books

New research shows why kids need real books

WCNC 12:56 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

www.howlifeunfolds.com/15pages

#15pages

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories