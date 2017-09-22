Close Why you need and emergency plan for your pets Dr. Jim Dobies from Urgent Vet Pet Clinic WCNC 12:40 PM. EDT September 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.urgentvet.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO? Popular salad place on this week's Restaurant Report Card Puppy 'Luna' quarantined, kenneled over bat in house CVS to limit opioid drug prescriptions amid national epidemic Assaults at high schools spark concern WATCH: Officers & fire fighters arrive to grant girl's birthday wish Baby on the mend after being burned in kitchen accident WATCH: Rattlesnake spotted along NC beach: 'I just couldn't believe it' Family speaks out after KKK homework Catawba drug dealers back on streets after roundup More Stories Pedestrian struck and killed in University area Sep 22, 2017, 6:22 a.m. Fall Guide: Leaf Peeping, Festivals, Corn Mazes,… Sep 20, 2017, 10:52 p.m. CVS first to limit opioid drug prescriptions amid… Sep 22, 2017, 12:11 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs