WCNC
Close

WNBA player Ivory Latta publishes children's book

Meet this superstar who has a great message for kids

WCNC 1:01 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

www.warrenpublishing.net

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories