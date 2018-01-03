WCNC
Pizza Hut is offering 50% off all pizzas

Hurry! This offer will end soon.

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 9:43 AM. EST January 03, 2018

Pizza lovers, rejoice! Pizza Hut is offering 50% all pizzas from their main menu from now until January, 8th. All the pizza orders placed online or through their mobile app are eligible for the discount. 

The discount is good for carryout or delivery and there is a special 50% off menu to look through online. Sadly the deal doesn't cover their non-pizza items, but we'll take cheaper pizza any day of the week.

 

