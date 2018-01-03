Pizza Hut is offering 50% off all pizzas

NILES, IL - AUGUST 15: (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle, 2005 Getty Images)

Pizza lovers, rejoice! Pizza Hut is offering 50% all pizzas from their main menu from now until January, 8th. All the pizza orders placed online or through their mobile app are eligible for the discount.

The discount is good for carryout or delivery and there is a special 50% off menu to look through online. Sadly the deal doesn't cover their non-pizza items, but we'll take cheaper pizza any day of the week.

Daily Blast Live