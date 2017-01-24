What's coming to Netflix in February (and what's leaving)

February may be the year's shortest month, but it's packed with new movies, shows and documentaries on Netflix.
Highlights include Finding Dory, cult favorite Superbad and Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (or maybe not).
Enjoy!
Available Feb. 1
- Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
- Babe (1995)
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
- Balto (1995)
- Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
- Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
- Contact (1997)
- Corpse Bride (2005)
- Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
- Eleven P.M. (1928)
- From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
- Gun Runners (2015)
- Hell-Bound Train (1930)
- Highly Strung (2015)
- Hot Biskits (1931)
- I Am Sun Mu (2016)
- Invincible (2006)
- Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
- Magic Mike (2012)
- Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
- Mother with a Gun (2016)
- Paris Is Burning (1990)
- Project X (1987)
- Silver Streak (1976)
- The Blair Witch Project (1990)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
- The Five Heartbeats (1995)
- The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
- The Girl from Chicago (1932)
- The Longest Day (1962)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Twilight (2008)
- Women in Gold
Available Feb. 2, 2017
- American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
- Frequency: Season 1
Available Feb. 3, 2017
- Daniel Sosa: Sosafado--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 4, 2017
- Superbad (2007)
Available Feb. 5, 2017
- Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)
- Los herederos (2015)
Available Feb. 6, 2017
- Girls Lost (2015)
- Me, Myself and Her (2015)
Available Feb. 7, 2017
- Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 8, 2017
- Tiempos Felices (2014)
- Girl Asleep (2015)
Available Feb. 10, 2017
- Abstract: The Art of Design
- David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 11, 2017
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
- Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 12, 2017
- Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Available Feb. 13, 2017
- Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
- Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
Available Feb. 14, 2017
- Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- King Cobra (2016)
- Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 15, 2017
- Aram, Aram (2015)
- Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
- Fire Song (2015)
Available Feb. 16, 2017
- Milk (2008)
- Sundown (2016)
Available Feb. 17, 2017
- Chef's Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kill Ratio (2016)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 19, 2017
- Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
- Growing Up Wild (2016)
- Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
- When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
Available Feb. 23, 2017
- Sausage Party (2016)
Available Feb. 24, 2017
- I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 26, 2017
- Night Will Fall (2016)
Available Feb. 27, 2017
- Brazilian Western (2013)
Available Feb. 28, 2017
- Be Here Now (2015)
- Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST CALL
See below for a selection of titles that will be rotating off the service in February.
Leaving 2/1/17
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Leaving 2/7/17
Justin Bieber's Believe
Leaving 2/12/17
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
Leaving 2/13/17
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Leaving 2/15/17
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Leaving 2/16/17
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Leaving 2/17/17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Leaving 2/19/17
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Leaving 2/28/17
Clueless
