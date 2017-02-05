The circus comes to town in Charlotte one last time

This file photo taken on March 19, 2015 shows a performer riding an elephant holding a US national flag during a Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performance in Washington, DC. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One of the longest entertainment shows on earth finished its last visit to Charlotte Sunday.

The Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus announced it will end its century-long run this May because ticket sales couldn’t keep up with the cost of the traveling show.



Folks lined up early outside the Spectrum Center this morning waiting for doors to open on its last Charlotte shows.

The daredevils, acrobats, and trained animals have drawn children to its big-top since the 1880’s…

“I like watching the motorcycles go around in the circle in the giant metal cage," said one circus-goer. “My favorite part is seeing the tigers because I have a pet named Tiger and he’s really cute.”

You can still catch the circus one more time if you’re willing to travel a little… It has final shows in Greensboro and Raleigh this week and next weekend.



