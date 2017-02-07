There are two different Girl Scout S'mores cookies

Girl Scout S'mores (Photo: Girl Scout)

Think you've tried the Girl Scout S'mores cookie? Well, hold up, you probably haven't tried them all.

Girl Scout cookies are produced at two places: ABC Bakers, of Richmond, Va., and Little Brownie Bakers, of Louisville, Ky. So the type of S'mores cookie you've tried depends on which manufacturer made them. They look and taste completely different.

The S'mores made at ABC Bakers are square, crispy cookies with a graham cracker covered in a white frosting and inside a chocolate shell. The cookie by the same name from Little Brownie Bakers is a graham cracker sandwich with a marshmallow and chocolate layer in the center.

Even the packaging is different. The ABC Bakers' cookies come in a plastic wrapping while the Little Brownie Bakers' cookies come in the traditional box.

On their site, Girl Scout says all varieties are available in all regions. To find out which Girl Scout Cookies are available in your area, contact your local Girl Scout council.

The Hornets' Nest Council is teaming up with SouthPark Mall to offer cookie sales to shoppers. Catch Girl Scout troops at the mall between February 10 and March 12. They'll be set up Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m.; noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

