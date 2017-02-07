TODAY searching for Rokerthon participants

TV Personality Al Roker attends the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring PANDORA Jewelry at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images) (Photo: Araya Diaz, 2015 Getty Images)

History belongs to the bold.

TODAY's Al Roker is no stranger to that saying. The illustrious weatherman holds two Guinness World Record titles and now it's your chance to join him.

Roker is going to college campuses across America seeking new records to set.

If you think your school has the right stuff (possibly the most school spirit?) head to TODAY.com to tell them what record you're seeking and why you want to join Al for Rokerthon 3: Storming into the Madness.

Copyright 2017 WCNC