Watch Blake Lively get testy with reporter: 'Would you ask a man that?'

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Blake Lively attends Variety's Power Of Women: New York at Cipriani Midtown on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2017 Getty Images)

With more serious issues on her mind, Blake Lively wasn't eager to discuss fashion on Friday, a sentiment she made known to waiting reporters.

On the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event, where Lively was honored for her work combating child pornography, the actress had strong words for one reporter who asked her about fashion.

"Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit?" Lively said. "Seriously...Would you ask a man that?"

Lively fought back, explaining that she's at the event to talk about her work with the Child Rescue Coalition, not answer questions she sees as anti-women. "I'm here so we...become more aware, and that we change, and that we build (women up)," she said. "So, you can ask me another question."

Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen - "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

She was, for the record, wearing a dark green jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell. The designer posted an Instagram pic of the star shortly after the carpet, with a message praising her charitable work.

Stunning @blakelively wears #brandonmaxwell Fall/Winter 2017 wave jumpsuit to today's @variety Women in Power luncheon in New York City, where she was honored for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition. Congratulations Blake, and thank you for all that you do! 💚 A post shared by Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Though Lively is a frequent front-row guest of fashion shows like Michael Kors, she clearly wanted the day to focus on not what she was wearing, but on the important cause that brought her to the event, where she delivered a gravely serious speech about child pornography.

"The kids are getting younger and the content is getting more devastating," she said, speaking in front of a screen pinpointing the locations of IP addresses currently viewing child pornography. "When a law enforcement officer told me this, I asked, how young are the victims? And he told me infants — and I have a six-month-old daughter."

Watch a clip from Lively's speech (warning: the content may be disturbing to some viewers).

Fashion is a prickly topic on red carpet these days -- Lively isn't the first actress to petition for questions on a wider range of topics. In 2015, ahead of the Oscars that year, Reese Witherspoon used the hashtag #AskHerMore to implore journalists to get more creative with questions on carpets other than, "What are you wearing?"

"This movement #AskHerMore..have you heard of it?" she wrote on Instagram. "It's meant to inspire reporters to ask creative questions on the red carpet."

But there's often more at play than straight-up sexism when reporters ask about fashion, with most celebrities wearing — and therefore marketing — free designer clothing on red carpets. (Lively has a longstanding endorsement deal with L'Oreal, which brought her to the Cannes Film Festival last year in an array of gorgeous gowns.)

