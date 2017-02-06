100 love notes now a book

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hyong Yi's mission is to help people hold onto what he lost: his soulmate Catherine Zanga, his wife of 15 years. Catherine died of ovarian cancer in 2014.

To help strangers learn about their love, Hyong Yi handed out 100 love notes to honor his wife in uptown Charlotte.

Soon the notes were put online, but now Yi is the author of '100 Love Notes' a book filled with the words along with artwork to help the reader experience their story of love and the moments he will forever cherish.

"This right here is more than I imagined," Yi said as he held a copy of the book. "I just thought I would put some words out there and we'll get some people to draw some pictures and we'll put it together and we'll have a book. The love and attention that the artists gave to it, and the designer who actually put the book together and published it-- this book is more than I ever had in my imagination. I'm very pleased with how it turned out."

Inside, readers will also find information on the signs of ovarian cancer, and a small percentage will go to the fight against it.

'100 Love Notes' can be found at www.100lovenotes.com. The book is also sold on amazon.com, target.com, and can be picked up at Park Road Books bookstore at the Park Road Shopping Center.

