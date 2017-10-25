Burger King ad is suprisingly revealing and very touching

The Burger King restaurant logo is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, This content is subject to copyright.)

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Burger King? Fast food? Whopper? The "King"?

Some of those may have popped into your head but bullying was probably not on that list.

Burger King released an ad earlier this month addressing bullying and how, as a society, we are far more quick to correct a problem for our own benefit and stay quiet when it comes to defending someone else.

The ad is not all bad. There were a handful of people who stood up for what was right.

And I know what you're thinking, "Well, no one wants to eat a smashed burger." And I couldn't agree more, but the commercial reveals a lot more about human nature than we probably wanted to know.

The ad is surprisingly powerful and and gives hope to humanity that there is always good in this world. Who knew a fast food ad could give you the feels?

