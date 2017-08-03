Choir performs with Foreigner

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Surprise medical bill shocks family
-
Chick-Fil-A trashed by woman
-
Smartphone app purchase again leads to armed robbery
-
Madison Park shooting
-
New documents released on 2-year-old murder case
-
Chemical leak leaves dozens of children injured
-
Fish Consumption Advisory for some fish on Lake Norman
-
Eclipse glasses warning as fake glasses flood market
-
MLS future in Charlotte now up to city leaders
-
SC Mother and her boyfriend charged in death of toddler
More Stories
-
Grieving parents desperate for help in solving…Aug. 3, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Hatteras, Ocracoke will reopen to tourists Friday at…Aug. 3, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
Teen driver robbed and kidnapped at gunpointAug. 3, 2017, 6:29 p.m.