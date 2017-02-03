Good deed changes life for man who was living in his truck

Tommy Neal-Cain (Photo: WFAA)

Sixty-year-old Tommy Neal-Cain’s truck seats six, but, as he’s hopelessly found out, it sleeps one.

“I had my head leaned up against this door,” he said, as he explained how he sleeps in his truck.

Tommy has lived out of his truck for most of the past four years.

“Everything I own was here in the back seat,” he pointed out.

When he bought his truck in 2013, he had a home and a good job.

“It’s been a good truck,” he said.

But when his hours got cut back at work, he lost the house, his pride and a steady paycheck.

Tommy said, a few weeks ago, he was at a restaurant in Mansfield. The owners let him spend time there when it gets cold. But it was while he was there that a stranger walked up.

“I can’t really explain it but something just told me to go and talk to him that day,” realtor Heather Johnson-Clay said.

Clay, who was having dinner with her husband, said she gave tommy $25 and a word of encouragement and headed home.

“But when I left the restaurant I kinda felt like it wasn’t enough, like I had to do more,” she said.

So she went back and listened as Tommy explained how he’d been living in his truck.

And, when she heard that, she’d had enough.

“He’s a good guy and he don’t deserve to be sleeping in his truck,” Johnson-Clay said. “I know that.”

Heather took Tommy to a motel, paid for him to stay there one week, and went home.

She shared her experience on Facebook.

“The amount of people that responded to it just blew me away,” she said.

One by one, total strangers have given money for Tommy to stay in that motel. He hasn’t spent a night in his truck in nearly a month. They even got him a new job.

And now, he has a new place to lay his head.

“This is gonna be home,” Tommy said while pointing to the used RV he was gifted last week.

It’s clearly not the Hilton, but it is home.

“[Heather’s] done a lot for me and if I could repay her, I would,” he said.

In the meantime, he’s thankful heaven decided to send him an angel.

“I may have to try to hang on to her for a while,” he said. “I might have to.”

Chances are, she’s not letting go.

If you’d like to find out more about Tommy’s store, or would like to help, please visit the Tommy’s Hope page on Facebook.

