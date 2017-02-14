Handshake teacher receives MVP Award
You saw him here first, local CMS teach Barry White Jr. who begins each class with the personalized handshakes he has created with each one of his students. Now, he is being honored with an award for his devotion to his students.
WCNC 3:06 PM. EST February 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hiking with daughters killed in fall
-
The Obama family preparing to move
-
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash
-
Woman with ties to Atlanta missing
-
Man charged with three counts of murder
-
Trump Hotel coming to Charlotte?
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
7-year-old hit 20 times, autopsy says
-
Elementary teacher shot during robbery dies
-
Uniforms making flight attendants sick
More Stories
-
UNCC student arrested in campus sexual assault caseFeb 14, 2017, 4:05 p.m.
-
SC woman chained in container speaks outFeb 14, 2017, 2:28 p.m.
-
Autopsy of slain Union Co. teacher releasedFeb 14, 2017, 9:00 a.m.