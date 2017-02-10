Local dog headed to Westminster Dog Show

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Steph Curry made a name for himself in Davidson, but now a new four-legged athlete is aiming at star status.

Sky Guy, Davidson's most famous dog, is a 21-month old Italian Greyhound, and he's headed to New York City for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

"In the dog world, this is like our Super Bowl," says Michelle Parris.

Parris is Sky Guy's handmaiden. She's been showing him since he was just months old. Sky Guy fits ideal breed standards, perfect for showing, something he'll be judged on this week.

"You want the dog to stand nicely for the judge and be patient for the examination," Parris says. "And then he will gait down and back and around to show the judge that he has a nice movement, a nice gait."

The big show is Monday, with prelims early. The televised round is later in the day if he qualifies. Either way, Michelle says it's all worth it.

She says, "You get a ribbon. You might get a medallion, but the real value is the memories with your dog, and that's what's most important to me."

Michelle and Sky Guy head off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday morning.

