Man overcomes crash to chase umpiring dreams

Many kids have goals, but sometimes things can get in the way. But not for one young man in our area.

Frank Cusumano, KSDK 9:17 PM. EST February 09, 2017

Maryland Heights, Mo. (KDSK) -- Kyle Knepper is a Pattonville High School graduate. He was a passionate pitcher on the baseball team. However, his love was umpiring. He started young and was very good right away.

A car accident has changed his path to the Major Leagues for now, but Kyle is determined to pursue his goals. It is a remarkable story of perseverance.

Frank Cusumano takes it from here.

