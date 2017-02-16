Local wrestler unites, inspires team

(Credit: Troy Reed)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local high school student with Down syndrome is making strides on his wrestling team, inspiring everyone around him.

Christopher Brown is a junior at Clover High School. When he joined the team, the coaches and students welcomed him with open arms.

“Every time I wrestle him, he stuns me with new moves I didn’t know he knew,” teammate Austin Oldenburg said.

Before long, Chris had also made his way into everyone’s hearts.

“He’s just like a brother to us, we really care about him,” said Brent Courtwright, another teammate.

Head coach Michael Fitzgerald says Chris has made strides on the team this year.

“As much as they want to make a change in his life, I don’t think they realize how much he’s changing their lives,” he said.

“We had a great season as a team because we came together as a family.”

A family that Chris started the first day he came to practice.

“You can see people look at him differently but it has no effect on him,” Oldenburg said. “I wish I could be as strong as he is.”

In a world that can too often be “us versus them,” in the auditorium of Clover High, it’s just “us”-- a team-- a family.

“It’s the part of coaching that isn’t going to be in record books or in the newspaper,” Coach Fitzgerald said. “But it’s the best part of being a coach.”

The team heads to state qualifiers this weekend.

