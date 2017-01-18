Lose your collective cool; Cadbury Oreo Creme Eggs are coming to the U.S.

Remember when everyone lost it over Cadbury's newest edition to their Creme Egg collection, the Oreo Creme Egg?

Well, as previously dictated in another story we wrote about this chocolaty delight, the Oreo Creme Egg was only available in the U.K. and Canada, but not anymore.

The Oreo Creme Egg is coming to the United States!

TIME Magazine reported that starting in mid-February, the Oreo version of the Egg 'n' Spoon is hitting shelves and are going to be sold at .99 cents per carton.

Each carton comes with four eggs and two spoons, which Cadbury recommends you wash before consumption; makes sense to us.

The new Oreo Creme Egg is coming to the U.S. and this is what it tastes like. #FWx https://t.co/FC2Meal1Ii pic.twitter.com/JU238HMV8L — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) January 17, 2017

Looks like the U.S. will no longer have to look over to our neighbors to the north, longing for a taste of this sweet treat. February cannot come fast enough.

there's gonna be an oreo creme egg!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2lDVgpaTOm — joe (@joe_hissey) January 12, 2017

% INLINE %

(© 2017 WXIA)