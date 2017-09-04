Missouri mom donates breast milk to families in Houston

ST. LOUIS - An Owensville mom donated more than 1,000 ounces of breast milk to families in Houston impacted by the flooding.

Danielle Palmer had an oversupply of breast milk. Her youngest son, Truett was born with a congenital heart defect. So, for a while, he was getting his nutrition through an IV.

“For the first month or so, all of the milk that I pumped went straight to the freezer,” explained Palmer.

Palmer was approached by Truett’s speech therapist, who asked whether she would be open to donating her oversupply of milk to families affected by the devastation in Houston.

"We're very blessed and grateful that we have an opportunity to share,” said Palmer.

"I know there are mothers who want to feed their babies breastmilk who can’t. And it’s better than ruining or tossing [the milk] out. So, at least, Truett and I can share some love in that aspect.”

Palmer’s speech therapist and her midwife took the breast milk to Texas. They said everything remained frozen and intact.

“If I can help alleviate some stress from those moms, then my job has been done,” Palmer said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the risk of infection from a single bottle of breast milk is extremely small.

For mom’s considering breast milk donor, though, it is important to do your research. Be sure to know who your donor is and that she is a healthy mom. Also, if your baby has sensitivities or allergies, you’ll want to be sure to ask her about her diet.

