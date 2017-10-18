NC woman wants to open dog kennel with $1M lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina plans on rescuing dogs with her $1 million lottery win.
Diamond Campbell of Kinston says she has dreamed of opening a dog kennel, and now that dream can come true.
You may also like: 'Bouncing off the Walls' - Triad Man Wins $1M
"We came up with the idea about two years ago," said Campbell, a cashier. "We've been developing the idea since. Now we can actually do it."
Campbell bought a 50X The Cash scratch-off ticket at Tony's Friendly Mart on North Martin Luther King Drive in Kinston.
You may also like: Marine Veteran is First to Win $10M in NC Lottery Extreme Millions Scratch-off
She took the $10 ticket home and started scratching.
"I was super excited," Campbell said about her win. "I started jumping around."
She had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum.
After taxes, Campbell took home $417,009.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs