New restaurant 'portions food' to help customers keep New Year's resolutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The world is experiencing their first week in 2017 and the New Year's resolutions are in full force.

According to a new Fit Bit study, North Carolina is the fifth best state for keeping fitness resolutions. Folks in the Tar Heel state increased their steps by more than five percent during the first part of January. Our neighbors in South Carolina grabbed seventh place while Oklahoma came in first.

While increasing activity and workouts may be on the rise, nutrition and a balanced meal is one of the greatest factors of getting healthy and losing weight, two of the most popular New Year's resolutions.

Clean Eatz is a new restaurant in the Queen City specializing in portion control while serving up delicious and healthy meals.

"Unlike any other restaurant in Charlotte, we portion all of our food," said owner Mitch Boraski. "What we mean by that is the proteins, fat calories and carbs are all broken up, everything gets broken down into protein."

Clean Eatz opened 11 weeks ago in Charlotte. The restaurant is experiencing great success through its 30 locations throughout the country.

"We keep the macro-nutrients of the meal balanced, that's key when we say portioning because what the body needs every meal is proper nutrients," Boraski said.

