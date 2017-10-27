Missouri police officers get creative for Halloween

(Photo: Photo: O'Fallon Police Department)

O'FALLON, MO. - The O’Fallon Police Department is getting festive this Halloween.

Six police officers had pumpkins drawn on their heads, which made for a great photo op.

The department wrote on Facebook, “As you may have noticed, the OPD has an abundance of bald police officers.”

“No pumpkins were injured in the making of this pyramid,” O’Fallon police wrote on Facebook.



