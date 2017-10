(Photo: Photo: St. Louis County Police Department)

ST. LOUIS - A photo on the St. Louis County Police Department’s Twitter is going viral.

The photo of an officer with a puppy kissing his face has nearly 3,000 likes and hundreds of shares. According to the post, Jennings officers were called out for a ‘vicious animal.’

The St. Louis County Police Department shared this photo on Monday,

© 2017 KSDK-TV