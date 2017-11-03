SC woman with cancer gets dream wedding at hospital

Kizzie Priestly (Photo: Trident Medical Center)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Kizzie Priestly couldn't get to where she wanted to go to have her dream wedding.

On Thursday, others came together to bring the dream to her.

Priestly and her fiance, David Hall, got married Thursday night at Trident Medical Center near Charleston. Priestly, who's from Goose Creek, has Stage 4 cancer.

She was originally supposed to get married at Disney World several days ago, but because she wasn't feeling up to it, those plans had to be put aside.

So the hospital came together to give her that wedding.

"The Trident Medical Center family had the privilege of hosting their highly anticipated event," the hospital said on its Facebook page. "Thank you, David and Kizzie Hall. Your love for each other inspires us."

