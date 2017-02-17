TEGNA making a difference for local non-profits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte's parent company, TEGNA, awarded WCNC-TV $29,000 in grant money, which the station distributed to a variety of nonprofits and organizations.

One of those, Dancers for Cancer, is helping a student affected by cancer by raising money for the medical costs. They will be giving the money to the students in a performance on February 17. A check for $5,750 will be awarded.

"Anytime children are sick, it's just devastation for the families and for friends and community around them," said national ambassador Michelle Rodgers. "The grant money helps them with their bills and with any expenses they have incurred due to cancer. Movement and dance is just good for the body and for the soul."

The other nonprofits benefiting from TEGNA's grants are:

Anointed Flow N Dance -- Supporting local children by inspiring them to learn and tap into their creativity. -- $5,750.00



Isabella Joanne Santos Inc. A Non-Profit Corporation -- Supporting a drug trial for children who are in remission from neuroblastoma called DFMO, intended to prevent relapse. -- $5,750.00

Loaves & Fishes Inc -- Supporting food pantry programs. -- $5,750.00

Make-A-Wish Foundation Of Central And Western North Carolina Inc -- Granting the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. -- $6,000.00

To learn more about TEGNA, visit www.tegna.com.

