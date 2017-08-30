Tennessee K-9 sneaks a donut treat

MT. JULIET, TENN. - "Well folks, he is officially a police officer. Majlo was spotted getting into the donuts at headquarters."
A police dog in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, got caught with his hand in the cookie jar... or his snout in the pastries!
BONUS- Check out the video attached for a story about a police dog dropout that ended up in the governor's mansion!
The Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted a photo of K9 Majlo sneaking a treat for himself, and it's getting a lot of attention on social media! As of 3:45 on Wednesday, the post had 1.9 thousand likes and 421 retweets.
Majlo (pronounced My-low) is a “dual purpose” dog capable of doing searches, drug detection, and taking down suspects when needed, according to the department's website. We'd say he's earned a reward!!
Well folks, he is officially a police officer. Majlo was spotted getting into the donuts at headquarters. pic.twitter.com/tTXnvAP7rQ— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 30, 2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs