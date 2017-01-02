The love story of 2 parents and a miracle baby

It's a love story between two parents and their baby fueling his fight to live. (Photo: KHOU)

To understand Phil de Carlos and Lilly Nguyen's love story, you have to know baby Lucas.

"I had labor contractions that hit me right away, from zero to 100," said Lucas' mom, Lilly.

Lucas was born prematurely at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women on Oct. 28, 2016, at 24 weeks. He weighed only 1 pound, 12 ounces.

"He took my hand and put my finger in his palm, and immediately Lucas grabbed it," said Lucas' dad, Phil. "That day he grabbed my finger, and I just broke down."

For weeks, Phil and Lilly watched their little one fight to survive spending everyday in the NICU. On Dec. 15, 2016, Phil made a huge decision.

"Something just clicked, and I said, 'I'm not waiting anymore,'" Phil said. "That day I went and got the ring."

With baby Lucas' help, he popped the big questio,n and between the tears, mom said yes.

On New Year's Day, Phil and Lilly walked down the aisle in a small private ceremony at Texas Children's Hospital's chapel. They said, "I do."

It was a wedding in a hospital, so they could be close to their precious little boy.

"You live everyday like there's no tomorrow," Lilly said. "We want him to be a part of our special day."

After the ceremony, the newlyweds didn't jet off to a honeymoon, but hand in hand, went upstairs to see Lucas, now 4 pounds 4 ounces and dressed the part, too.

"We're grateful that we're able to have him be a part of our wedding," Lilly said. "We wouldn't change it for anything."

It's now been 67 days since Lucas' unexpected arrival and more than two months that this couple has spent by his side at the hospital.

"Everyday we're going to be here," Phil said.

The two parents say they're keeping a promise to this little bundle of joy for as long as it takes.

"I hope and pray he gets stronger and comes home with us so we can share those stories with him," Lilly said.

It's a love story between two parents and their baby fueling his fight to live.

