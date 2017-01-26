Bad lip reading of 2017 inauguration goes viral

Let's face it, we have had a tumultuous political season, what with the elections and the protests and the recent inauguration.

Although there are mostly mixed feelings about the political state of our nation, some people think it is best to make light of the recent events that have taken place in our nation's capital.

A YouTube channel called "Bad Lip Reading'", or BLR, decided to create a video of the recent 2017 inauguration which features the newest President as well as President Obama and First Lady Melania Trump, to name a few.

It is dubbed by the creators and to be honest, it is pretty spot on as far as the accuracy of the words matching the mouth movements of all who are seen speaking. The video has had over 10 million views since it was posted.

So let this hilarious video find you well and remember: it is all in good fun.

The channel features many other videos of bad lip reading which are equally funny. So if liked the one above, have yourself a fun night and treat yourself to their many, many comedic videos.

