Man Sings National Anthem for Walmart Shoppers

OSAGE BEACH, MO - James Fruits isn't shy about sharing his love of music.

And a recent performance of our National Anthem by the Cleveland native at the Walmart store in Osage Beach, Missouri has received rave reviews -- to the tune of 1,800 shares on Facebook.

Fruits works as the Creative Arts Minister at Momentum Christian Church in Cleveland, but is originally from Missouri and takes his family there on vacations every summer.

As he explained to KRCG TV earlier this week, it was a challenge on Facebook that made him sing the 'Star Spangled Banner' on the intercom for the staff and customers at Walmart.

"A friend of mine had posted on her Facebook page asking people to share the thing that they are certain none of their friends have done," Fruits said.

He replied that 'singing the National Anthem at Walmart' was his achievement.

"She replied back, 'video or it didn't happen,'" Fruits said with a laugh.

Behold:

And Fruits' reward for his tremendous singing? "They gave me a $10 Walmart gift card AND a Wal-Mart cape!! How could life get any better!! So much ridiculous fun!" he exclaimed on his Facebook page.





Just in the last few days, James has been interviewed by everyone from ABC News to 'Inside Edition.'

But there's a bigger reason why James Fruits does what he does.

James is trying to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening condition his 15-year-old daughter Mylee battles everyday.

You can help James, Mylee and the Fruits family by making a donation here.

