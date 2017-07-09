WCNC
Here we go again. This outfit's colors are dividing the internet

We all remember "the dress." Now, there's a new outfit dividing the internet.

WCNC 6:16 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

Here we go again.

Everyone remembers “the dress” that stirred the internet into a fury when seemingly no one could agree on its colors. Some said it was blue and black, while others were equally puzzled by saying it was white and gold.

While we aren’t too sure if it led to the end of some friendships, eventually the internet (like always) moved on. Until now.

Earlier this month, Rachael Stewart posted a photo on Facebook asking “Dunno how others see anything other than pink and white?”

As it turns out, a lot of people do see something different, namely gray and teal colors.

Which do you see? Tell us on the NBC Charlotte Facebook page or tweet us!

