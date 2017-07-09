Here we go again. This outfit's colors are dividing the internet

Here we go again.

Everyone remembers “the dress” that stirred the internet into a fury when seemingly no one could agree on its colors. Some said it was blue and black, while others were equally puzzled by saying it was white and gold.

While we aren’t too sure if it led to the end of some friendships, eventually the internet (like always) moved on. Until now.

Earlier this month, Rachael Stewart posted a photo on Facebook asking “Dunno how others see anything other than pink and white?”

We just showed you this on @wcnc - It's 'The Dress' part 2...What do you see? I see pink & white clear as day! https://t.co/GCtwx44nq9 pic.twitter.com/1VONSakz53 — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) July 10, 2017

As it turns out, a lot of people do see something different, namely gray and teal colors.

I see gray and mint green! So weird!!! https://t.co/rzgLiXywsC — Carolyn Bruck (@CarolynBruckTV) July 10, 2017

Which do you see? Tell us on the NBC Charlotte Facebook page or tweet us!

© 2017 WCNC.COM