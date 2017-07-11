Little girl calmly watches TV with 12-foot python

YouTube screenshot

No matter their shape or size, family pets are usually beloved by children.

Even 12-foot pythons, as evidenced by a video that has parents everywhere talking. In the video, a young girl is seen relaxing on the couch with her family’s pet python “Cher.”

According to Maxim, the child’s father said his daughter is perfectly safe and that interaction with any animal and child should be supervised.

And for those of you concerned about the little girl’s safety, don’t be, he says. Apparently, Cher is a very picky eater, who turns up her nose at anything that isn’t a defrosted rat.

© 2017 WCNC.COM