Target is releasing an assortment of $5 wines

(Photo: Target)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you love wine and getting a great deal, then Target has exactly what you desire.

The retail giant recently unveiled an assortment of affordable bottled wines coming to stores nationwide in September. For just $5, Target shoppers will be able to pick up a bottle of the wine, which is branded California Roots, starting on September 3.

The exclusive line has five blends:

Chardonnay: Lush tropical fruit flavors and a bright finish will transport you to a warm, sunny day at the farmers market.

Pinot Grigio: Vibrant citrus and tropical fruit flavors let you enjoy the fresh, easygoing feeling of summer any time of the year.

Moscato: Delicate aromas and creamy peach and melon flavors make every day feel a little more special.

Cabernet Sauvignon: Juicy cherry flavors, hints of oak and graceful finish elevate even the simplest pleasures.

Red Blend: Smooth berry and cherry flavors with hints of spice offer the perfect antidote to the workweek.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target — including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” said Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots — these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

According to Target, California Roots will be available at over 1,100 stores just in time for Labor Day.

© 2017 WCNC.COM